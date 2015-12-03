FRANKFURT Dec 3 The European Central Bank looks set to continue to support the economy as the euro zone's upswing broadens and strengthens, Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.

"The ECB has been accommodative ... supportive for the economic recovery and I think the main message today is that they will continue to do so as long as is necessary," Dijsselbloem told reporters on the sidelines of an economic conference.

Growth had returned to all euro area countries except Greece and is expected to improve further next year, he said.

Dijsselbloem added Deflation was not a threat to the currency bloc, however, inflation, investment and credit flows were still too low. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Michael Nienaber)