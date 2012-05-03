NEW YORK May 3 Lured by a combination of cheap
prices and high dividend yields, some money managers are finding
opportunities in Europe's drawn-out financial crisis.
Indeed, these managers are swapping their holdings of
U.S.-based global industrial companies like General Electric
, for companies like Germany's Siemens AG.
Others are increasing their exposure to European dividend-paying
stocks and trimming their portfolios of utilities and health
care companies in the U.S. that have become favorites of
dividend and non-dividend investors alike.
It's a strategy built, in large part, on the popularity of
dividends among U.S. investors. With 10-year Treasury notes
offering a historically low yield of 1.9 percent, many income
investors are turning to cash-rich companies, like PepsiCo
and Microsoft, that come with yields higher
than 3 percent and offer the possibility of share price gains.
Yet the market's recent infatuation with dividends has made
some high-yielding sectors, like utilities, trade at higher
price-to-earnings valuations than the broad Standard & Poor's
500 Index.
"There are less profits to be made when everyone is thinking
the same thing," said Dave Abate, a senior wealth adviser with
Strategic Wealth Partners in Seven Hills, Ohio.
Here are suggestions for crafting a high-yielding stock
strategy that favors international companies:
THINK GLOBAL
Some fund managers suggest that replacing American companies
with their European counterparts can be a smart long-term bet.
Dale Winner, a co-manager of the $360 million Wells Fargo
Advantage International Equity fund < WFEDX.O>, said that
recessions and high unemployment in Europe have created a
lucrative environment for stock pickers.
"There's lots of skepticism about Europe due to the
sovereign crisis and questions about the banking sector, and
that has created valuation anomalies," he said.
Winner is particularly interested in the industrials, energy
and insurance sectors. Germany's Siemens AG, for example, makes
everything from household appliances to ultrasound devices used
in hospitals worldwide. It trades at a price-to-earnings ratio
of 14.5 and yields 4.3 percent. Its U.S. competitor General
Electric, meanwhile, trades at a ratio of 16.2 and yields 3.4
percent.
"These are both global companies, yet the macro concerns in
Europe are making Siemens more attractive," Winner said.
He cites a similar price-to-earnings discount for German
insurer Allianz SE, which yields 5.3 percent, compared
with U.S.-based Allstate, which yields 2.6 percent.
Investors who buy these European companies and hold them for
more than three years stand to benefit from income now and price
appreciation after Europe's fiscal problems are solved, he said.
Madelynn Matlock, manager of the $291 million Huntington
International Equity Fund, said she is increasing her exposure
to European dividend-paying companies that are growing their
earnings and payout ratios. She especially likes companies based
in the UK.
"Different countries have different dividend-paying
traditions, and these (UK) companies have a tradition of paying
more than others," she said.
Among her positions are Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline
and Tesco PLC.
"These are all comparatively better than you can find in the
U.S., on average," Matlock said.
Unilever yields 4 percent and trades at a price-earnings
ratio of 17.8. T hrough Wednesday's close, its shares had fallen
1.9 percent since the start of the year. Gl axoSmithKline yields
5.5 percent and trades at a ratio of 14.4. Its shares are up 9.7
percent in the year so far.
And grocer Tesco PLC yields 5.1 percent and trades at a
price-earnings ratio of 8.7. I ts shares are down 21.2 percent
for the year, in part because of concerns about profit and a
decision by Moody's to cut its credit ranking by one notch to
Baa1.
Yet some analysts are optimistic about Tesco's prospects.
James Grzinic, an equity analyst at Jefferies, said in an
April 25 note that he expects "major scope" for Tesco's
expansion in 2013 if its turnaround is successful. He rates the
company a buy and has a price target of 400 British pounds for
the stock; that's 26 percent more than its Wednesday close of
318 pounds.
BROAD APPROACH
Strategic Wealth Partners' Abate, concerned about the
valuations of dividend-paying stocks in the U.S., is gradually
moving more of his cl ients' a ssets into European companies.
"In the U.S., the yield of the S&P 500 is around 2 percent.
Internationally, you can easily find (yields of) 4 to 5
percent," he said.
Abate typically finds ETFs are an easier way to find
high-yielding companies, compared with investing in individual
shares. His favorite option is the iShares Dow Jones
International Selective Dividend Index, a $947 million
ETF that yields 5.1 percent and has an expense ratio of 50 cents
per $100 invested. Sixty-two percent of its assets are in
European stocks, according to Morningstar. The rest are spread
mostly between Australia, Japan, and Canada.
"This is a very cheap way to get into this space and get
exposure to roughly 100 companies," he said.
The companies in the fund have an average forward
price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7 percent and offer dividend
yields of 6.3 percent. Its largest holding is Commonwealth Bank
of Australia, followed by Italy's Eni SpA and
the U.K.'s British American Tobacco.