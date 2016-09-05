FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Aviation associations
representing airlines, pilots and airports across Europe called
on Monday for mandatory registration and training of drone users
following a number of near-misses between the unmanned devices
and aircraft.
Drones are increasingly being used in areas such as
agriculture, filming, for recreational use and for monitoring
power plants and oil facilities.
That has led to a rise in the number of near-misses with
aircraft as reported by pilots, especially on approach to
landing, one of the most critical phases of flight.
Britain's Civil Aviation Authority, for example, issued a
warning last year after seven incidents in less than 12 months
in which drones had flown near planes at different British
airports. There have been more incidents this year.
There are currently no harmonised regulations across Europe
for drones, although Europe's aviation safety agency is working
on a set of rules.
In a joint statement on Monday, European aviation
associations called for the registration of all drones at the
point of purchase and resale, mandatory training for drone users
and the installation of technology to stop them from going too
high, too far or into restricted areas near airports.
"Drones are such an appealing technology that many of the
drone users are tempted to use them to the limits - or even
beyond," Dirk Polloczek, president of the European Cockpit
Association said, adding more users were employing modifications
to extend drones' flight distance.
Highlighting their popularity, Paris held a drone festival
at the weekend, allowing users to race their devices within an
enclosed course on the Champs-Elysees.
Major drone maker DJI of China has built geofencing into
apps controlling its drones, preventing them from flying into
sensitive areas. It has also introduced a feature to override
the geofencing feature in some instances, but only if users
first register their details so they can be more easily
identified.
The joint statement also calls for more to be done to
educate users on the risks of flying too high or close to
aircraft and for research into what would happen should a drone
collide with a plane.
Modern aircraft are tested to ensure they can withstand bird
strikes for example, but little is known about what would happen
were a drone to be sucked into an aircraft engine.
"The signatories want to support the effort of the European
regulator to produce a robust harmonized EU-wide regulatory
safety framework for drones," the associations said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Susan Fenton)