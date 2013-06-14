LONDON, June 14 Europe's drugs agency warned on
Friday that use of the common painkiller diclofenac, especially
in high doses, carries extra heart attack risks which should be
taken into consideration by doctors prescribing the drug.
While it said the benefits of diclofenac, which is produced
by several companies, still outweighed the risks, the European
Medicines Agency recommended that precautions should be taken in
certain patients.
"Patients who have serious underlying heart or circulatory
conditions, such as heart failure, heart disease, circulatory
problems or a previous heart attack or stroke, should not use
diclofenac," it said in a statement.
EMA's decision, made by it's Pharmacovigilance Risk
Assessment Committee, comes after a large international study
last month showed that long-term, high-dose use of painkillers
such as diclofenac and ibuprofen increases the risk of a major
vascular event - a heart attack, stroke or dying from
cardiovascular disease - by around a third.
This puts the heart risks of generic non-steroidal
anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like diclofenac on a par with a
newer class of NSAIDs known as COX-2 inhibitors or coxibs, which
includes Vioxx - a painkiller that U.S. drugmaker Merck
pulled from sale in 2004 because of links to heart risks.
EMA also said patients with certain risk factors such as
high blood pressure, raised blood cholesterol, diabetes or
smoking should "only use diclofenac after careful
consideration".
"Healthcare professionals will also be advised to
periodically re-assess the need for patients to continue taking
the medicine," it added.
The agency said the safety of NSAIDs has been closely
monitored in the European Union in recent years and safety
reviews carried out in 2005, 2006 and 2012 found they were
linked to a small increased risk of blood clots, which in some
cases led to heart attacks or strokes.
