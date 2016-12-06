MADRID Dec 6 Spanish police seized 2,575 kg of
cocaine on a fishing boat in the Mediterranean and along with
their Moroccan counterparts arrested 24 people suspected of
belonging to a drug smuggling ring, the Interior Ministry said
on Tuesday.
The group operated in Europe, Africa and South America and
worked with a large fleet of boats, allowing it to break up
cocaine shipments and making them hard to detect, the ministry
said.
Their shipment came from South America and had been bound for
Spain, it added. The group was made up of Spaniards, Colombians
and Moroccans. Police arrested 18 people in Morocco and six in
Spain.
The drugs were seized on a boat off the coast of Morocco,
and the 12 people on board, all of whom were arrested, threw
bundles containing cocaine overboard after police ships and a
helicopter closed in on them, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)