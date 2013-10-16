* STOXX 600 earnings forecasts cut by 0.5 pct in two weeks
* Financials, materials, tech stocks among worst hit
* More downgrades expected as reporting season progresses
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Oct 16 A growing trickle of profit
warnings has prompted analysts to cut forecasts for European
corporate earnings this year, with banks, technology firms and
miners among the worst hit, Thomson Reuters data shows.
In the past two weeks, consensus expectations for 2013
earnings from STOXX Europe 600 companies have been cut
by 0.5 percent, according to StarMine, as analysts factor in
profit warnings from companies including lift maker Schindler
, defence group Chemring and medical technology
specialist Getinge.
With two analyst downgrades for every upgrade, European
earnings momentum - seen as decisive for whether equities rally
further as the boost from central bank stimulus runs out -
remains firmly negative.
The trend is likely to be maintained as the European third-
quarter results season gathers pace, opening the door for more
companies to adjust full-year expectations.
"It's not that earnings won't ultimately rise if the
recovery keeps going, but there will be a bit of a longer lag
than normal between the economic pick-up and the earnings
pick-up," said Daniel McCormack, strategist at Macquarie,
forecasting that European earnings will be down around 5 percent
this year.
Of the three worst-hit sectors, earnings among materials
firms have been cut by 2.8 percent in the past two weeks,
diversified financials by 2.3 percent and tech hardware by 2.0
percent.
"In the near term it is the commodity space that is
suffering the most extensive downgrades and that's not overly
surprising given what's happened to demand in this space, and
what's happening to supply," McCormack said.
"We are probably through most of the downgrades in the
energy and materials sectors, but there is still more to come,
in my view. They still look vulnerable."
Among technology firms whose earnings have been downgraded,
Finnish IT services provider Tieto has cut jobs to
offset a drop in technology spending in the telecoms sector, and
French software maker Dassault Systemes warned on
full-year revenues.
Mixed results from global peers like Intel are also
weighing on the sector.
"Intel and some of the tech companies have expressed less PC
demand and I am sure that's having an impact in Europe too,"
said James Butterfill, equity strategist at Coutts.
Some financial groups' earnings were downgraded in the wake
of weak numbers from Citigroup and JPMorgan.
Investors are also concerned a U.S. fiscal stalemate will hit
trading volumes and thus banks' revenues.
Among the most widely downgraded companies are those that
have already issued warnings or reported weak quarterly numbers:
Nokian Tyres and bookmaker William Hill have
seen estimate downgrades from 14 analysts each, while seismic
surveyor TGS Nopec and supermarket major Tesco
have both suffered 15 cuts.
The TGS warning on full-year revenue saw estimates cut for
rival seismic explorers PGS
