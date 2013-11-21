NEW YORK Nov 21 Next year's planned European
bank stress tests will lack credibility in financial markets
unless authorities have a clear idea how to address any capital
shortages uncovered, a top European Central Bank official said
on Thursday.
"If you have no idea what to do, financial markets will not
trust you," Joerg Asmussen, a member of the ECB's executive
board, said during a post-speech question-and-answer session at
the Council on Foreign Relations. "They will think you've simply
fudged outcome in a way so you can deal with it."
Asmussen cited bank shareholders, national budgets and the
European Stability Mechanism as the three layers of protection
for troubled banks.
Banks are eager to raise capital before the Europe-wide
stress tests next year, though many do not want to sell
properties which are on their books at steep discounts.