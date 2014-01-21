* Nowotny calls for quick Austrian action on Hypo Alpe Adria
* Expects Austrian banks to do well in stress tests
VIENNA Jan 21 The six Austrian lenders due to
come under direct European Central Bank supervision later this
year should to do well in ECB-led health checks of their balance
sheets, Austria's central bank governor said on Tuesday.
Ewald Nowotny, who is also an ECB policymaker, said all six
have had time to prepare and have boosted efficiency, scaled
back risky business, and either raised capital or are in the
process of doing so.
The six are BAWAG PSK ; Erste Group Bank
; Raiffeisen Zentralbank and its two big
shareholders Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien
and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich ;
and the Volksbanken group. [ID:nL6N0JQ1R.VI>.
Nowotny said he saw no reason to put loss-making and partly
nationalised Volksbanken in the same boat as ailing Hypo Alpe
Adria, which faces more serious problems in hiving
off problem assets.
He urged Austria's government to come up with a solution for
Hypo's woes by the end of the first quarter so that it would not
need fresh capital to meet minimum regulatory requirements.
"We need a quick solution, and quick means in this quarter,"
he said.
(Reporting by Michalel Shield Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)