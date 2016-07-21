FRANKFURT, July 21 A state-funded backstop may
be part of the solution to managing the significant problem of
high levels of bad loans in the euro zone banking system,
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
Speaking at a news conference after the ECB held interest
rates and its asset purchase programme unchanged, Draghi said
falls in the price of banking shares -- as occurred after
Britain's vote to leave the European Union -- were a problem for
policymakers.
The drop had been particularly steep for the shares of banks
with high levels of non-performing loans, he said.
Speaking just over a week ahead of the publication of stress
test results for the EU's top 51 banks, Draghi added: "The NPLs
are certainly a significant problem for the future
profitability, and for the capacity and the ability the banks
have for lending."
Part of the ongoing reforms of the banking sector should
include a fully functioning market for non-performing loans
"possibly also having a public backstop when in times of
exceptional circumstances the NPL market is not well
functioning.
"And certainly we want to avoid fire sales," Draghi said.
