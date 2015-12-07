LONDON Dec 7 The European Central Bank will delay the publication time of daily euro reference rates by an extra 90 minutes from next July, reacting to changes recommended by regulators reforming global FX benchmarks, the bank said on Monday.

The bank said that from July 1, 2016 it would publish the rates at 4 p.m. Central European Time, compared to 2.30 p.m. currently. There would be no changes to the methodology it uses to calculate the reference rates, based on a fixing at 2.15 p.m., it said.

"The new publication regime aims to reinforce the distinction between exchange rate fixings used as benchmarks for transaction purposes and the ECB reference rates that are published for information purposes only," the bank said.

"The ECB...expects transaction activity related to the ECB reference rates to decline substantially. If it does not, the ECB will consider further delaying the publication of the reference rates, potentially until the next business day." (Reporting by Patrick Graham and Marc Jones)