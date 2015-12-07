(Adds details, ECB comments)
By Marc Jones and Patrick Graham
LONDON Dec 7 The European Central Bank took its
first formal step to discourage market manipulation around its
euro FX reference rates on Monday, saying it would delay their
publication by an extra 90 minutes from next July.
The bank declined to say whether it had seen any suspicious
trading around its daily setting of the more than 30 currency
rates, and said it was reacting to changes recommended
by regulators reforming global FX benchmarks.
Market rigging scandals that have come to light since the
financial crisis ranging from FX markets and interest rates to
commodities have badly damaged the banking industry, led to
billions in fines and exposed serious flaws in regulation.
The ECB said that from July 1, 2016 it would publish the
rates at 4 p.m. Central European Time, compared to 2.30 p.m.
currently. There would be no changes to the methodology it uses
to calculate the reference rates, based on a fixing at 2.15
p.m., it said.
The central bank's hope is that the publication delay will
help prevent rigging by taking advantage of the fact some types
of currency trades have to be completed within half an hour of
the deal being made.
"The new publication regime aims to reinforce the
distinction between exchange rate fixings used as benchmarks for
transaction purposes and the ECB reference rates that are
published for information purposes only," the bank said, adding
that it would be watching the behaviour of traders "closely".
"The ECB ... expects transaction activity related to the ECB
reference rates to decline substantially. If it does not, the
ECB will consider further delaying the publication of the
reference rates, potentially until the next business day."
The global Financial Stability Board committee, which is
working on reforming fixings, says part of the problem has been
the concentration caused by asset managers doing most of their
currency deals at the fixing rather than other times of day.
They have recommended fund managers seek other ways to do
daily currency deals.
"It is essential to safeguard a high level of integrity and
to underline that they (the ECB rates) are intended to be used
solely as a reference for information rather than when making
transactions," ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said.
