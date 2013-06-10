VIENNA, June 10 The European Central Bank should consider a staggered start to its taking over of bank supervision in Europe, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny suggested on Monday.

In remarks prepared for an economics conference, he said it was expected that the roughly 130 banks the ECB is set to supervise directly would cover more than 80 percent of the euro area's banking assets, worth roughly 25 trillion euros.

"It may make sense to follow the advice of some of our German colleagues to start with a smaller number of the major European banks to allow for a staggered approach," he said.

Nowotny said effective banking supervision needed clarity on how to wind up ailing lenders and fiscal backstops that may be required for this.

"Right now we do not have this clarity in Europe. On the contrary, we have for instance no coordination between potentially necessary state intervention and European competition policy," he said.

He contrasted this with the TARP programme in the United States, which he hailed as a successful model. "It did not involve lengthy procedures and a great part of its success was that it was able to work fast," Nowotny said.

