June 16 Stress tests being conducted on major
European banks before the European Central Bank takes on
supervising them late this year may end up being too tough, ECB
Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told a newspaper.
"The test will be strict, perhaps even too strict. I fear
that in the ambition to do this especially well the ECB will go
far beyond what the United States has done. That can lead to
exaggerations," he told Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an
interview, a summary of which was released ahead of publication
on Monday.
Nowotny, also governor of the Austrian central bank, said he
saw no problems or "shaky candidates" among the six Austrian
banks to come under direct ECB supervision late this year.
Nowotny again dismissed speculation the ECB could resort to
direct purchases of state debt to help boost the euro zone
economy. "The ECB will not be led by the dictates of the market.
It makes no sense to conduct phantom discussions of any kind,"
he said.
He defended the ECB's decision to cut interest rates to
record lows and said the impact on savers was being
overestimated.
(Reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by Chris
Reese)