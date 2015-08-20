BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank says AGM elected Georg Wohlwend as new chairman
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
VIENNA Aug 20 European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny on Thursday dismissed suggestions that central banks around the world were racing to weaken their currencies to gain an export advantage.
"There is no way of currency wars. I don't see this happening, in any case not in Europe but also don't see this worldwide," he told a panel discussion, adding the ECB was committed to its quantitative easing programme of asset purchases to stimulate the euro zone economy.
"There is clearly no signal that we may end this programme ahead of the time horizon that we have set," he said. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.