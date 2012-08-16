VIENNA Aug 16 A common European financial
policy is not likely in the next years but should be achieved
within a generation, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald
Nowotny said in an interview published on Thursday.
"Not a full (pooling), but a certain collective element,"
Nowotny told Austria's Format magazine when asked about the
prospects for European states to give up their national
budget-making powers.
"If you ask me whether this will be realised in the next
three or four years, I'm sceptical. But this step should be
achieved within a generation," he said.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)