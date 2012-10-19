VIENNA Oct 19 European Central Bank Governing
Council member Ewald Nowotny called on Friday for a cautious
approach to launching a unified banking supervision system in
Europe, after European Union leaders took strides towards
establishing such a system.
"What I think is sensible is that it is implemented in a
serious and cautious way," he told an investment conference
without elaborating on a specific timetable.
European Union leaders took a big step late on Thursday
towards establishing a single banking supervisor for the euro
zone, agreeing it would enter into force next year, which will
open the way for the bloc's rescue fund to inject capital
directly into ailing banks.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)