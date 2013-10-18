VIENNA Oct 18 European Central Bank Governing
Council member Ewald Nowotny warned on Friday that euro zone
interest rates must not become decoupled from those elsewhere
because of the risk that a higher euro would choke off growth.
"A unilateral rise of interest rates would lead to an even
sharper rise in the euro exchange rate, which would hold back
economic growth and which could even lead to the danger of
deflation," he told a retail investor conference in Vienna.
But falling inflation rates mean price stability in the euro
zone - the ECB's main focus - is not at risk, he added.
"If we would see the danger that this is in danger, we would
surely react fully. At this point we see no danger to price
stability," Nowotny said. "On the contrary, inflation rates are
declining rather strongly at the moment."
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans)