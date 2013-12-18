VIENNA Dec 18 Interest rates will stay low to
support economies and jobs, European Central Bank Governing
Council member Ewald Nowotny told a newspaper, dismissing
complaints that low rates were hurting savers.
"Given the economic situation, the level of interest rates
will remain low because it is in the overall economic interests
to have this support for growth and employment," he told the
Oesterreich newspaper in an interview posted on its website on
Wednesday.
He recalled there had been periods in the 1970s when
negative real interest rates had prevailed. "In certain phases
of the economic cycle this is unavoidable. Each saver should
consider whether he shouldn't shift money into higher-yielding
investments from short-term passbooks," he added.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Stonestreet)