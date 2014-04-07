BRIEF-Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 bln - WSJ
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
VIENNA, April 7 The European Central Bank has no immediate need to take steps to counter stubbornly low inflation because a strengthening of Europe's economy should reduce the danger of deflation, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
He told reporters the ECB was intensely monitoring developments as it weighed whether further steps including unconventional measures might be warranted. "It does not mean that steps are to be taken immediately, rather that one prepares for all eventualities," he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 17 India plans to sell stakes worth $5.4 billion in seven state-run companies during the current financial year as Asia's third-largest economy looks to fund its fiscal deficit amid ramped-up spending on rural areas and infrastructure.