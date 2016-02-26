NEW YORK Feb 26 A global economic slowdown is not to be ignored, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Peter Praet said on Friday, adding the ECB and other central banks have "quite sizable" balance street capacity.

Global economic growth "is losing momentum," as seen in emerging markets and recent data out of Europe, Praet said at a New York conference. "Recent developments" in the international economy, he added, "are not to be taken lightly."

