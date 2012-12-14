VIENNA Dec 14 The European Central Bank (ECB) and European Banking Authority (EBA) plan to conduct coordinated bank stress tests in the second half of next year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

Europe clinched a deal on Thursday to give the European Central Bank new powers to supervise euro zone banks from 2014, embarking on the first step in a new phase of closer integration to help underpin the euro.

The EBA monitors banks in all 27 EU members.

"This is a plan. There is no exact determination," Nowotny told reporters at a news conference on the Austrian central bank's semi-annual financial stability report.

"What we want to avoid is that there are isolated stress tests from EBA and then from the ECB. We said we should move ahaead in a coordinated way," he said, giving no more details.

