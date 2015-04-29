BRUSSELS, April 29 European businesses' demand
for loans is at a four-year high and likely to lead to
accelerated investment in industry and services this year and
next, as long as the availability of credit is maintained,
BusinessEurope said on Wednesday.
The organisation, which represents business federations in
35 countries, said in its spring outlook that Europe's economy
would grow faster than it had previously forecast, principally
due to the euro's weakness and lower oil prices.
"We have indications that consumers are slightly more
confident about the future. And companies are increasingly
seeking money to finance new investments," the federation's
director general, Markus Beyrer, told a news conference.
"But I fear that access to finance will become an
increasingly biting constraint once the economy picks up," he
continued.
The European Central Bank's ultra-low interest rates and
money printing programme have eased funding conditions across
the euro zone, but some policymakers have said a persistent lack
of lending has been related more to demand than to banks'
ability to give credit.
BusinessEurope said its survey indicated that businesses'
projected demand for finance over the next six months was at the
highest level in four years.
It said this should translate into investment growth of 2.8
percent this year and 3.8 percent in 2016.
Improvements in domestic and global demand were the prime
reasons to invest, followed by the expected profitability of
such investments and the attractive costs of finance.
The federation raised its 2015 forecasts for growth in the
European Union to 1.9 percent and for the euro zone to 1.6
percent, from previous forecasts in October of 1.7 and 1.2
percent respectively.
For 2016, it sees EU growth of 2.1 percent and euro zone
expansion of 1.9 percent.
BusinessEurope said private consumption, boosted by low oil
prices, would be an increasing contributor to growth, which has
previously been driven more by net exports.
Consumer confidence in Europe has steadily increased since
the end of 2014, while new car registrations have been on a
rising quarterly trend since the first three months of last
year.
