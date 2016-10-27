FRANKFURT Oct 27 The head of the euro zone's rescue fund has warned Portugal against reversing its course of economic reform, pointing to the country's rising borrowing costs since a new government took office.

"We have to be very careful that the competitiveness that was won at great effort ... that this won't be put at risk," said Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism, the fund that rescued struggling euro zone countries.

Speaking to journalists, Regling pointed to the reversal of some reforms, such as on public sector pay cuts. "That is something that should be seen with concern," he said.

Responding to a question about Italian banks, Regling said that the ESM would be able to help with a Spain-style bailout for the financial sector but that this was not now necessary as problems were limited to individual lenders.

"What could we do if something were to go wrong? The ESM can intervene in two ways. For one, in the way we did in Spain, a credit via the Spanish government, but used solely to restructure the Spanish banking system. That can be done in other countries," he said.