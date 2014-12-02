BRIEF-AEON Credit Service M Bhd says qtrly net profit 80.1 mln rgt
* Qtrly revenue 290.8 million rgt versus 258.3 million rgt; qtrly profit attributable 80.1 million rgt versus 68.1 million rgt
BERLIN Dec 2 French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said Germany and France wanted to present joint investment projects by the time of a European Union summit in mid-December, and also targeted joint energy projects.
He was speaking in Berlin on Tuesday, where Germany and France agreed it was necessary to support euro zone growth and confidence with growth-friendly fiscal and structural policies. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
* Shareholders approve cash dividend of 8 percent for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pgSAg7) Further company coverage: