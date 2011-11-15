(Adds Dutch, Austrian, Slovak figures; and graphics)
By Brian Rohan and Daniel Flynn
BERLIN/PARIS Nov 15 Germany and France
posted solid growth in the third quarter but those euro zone
countries at the sharp end of the debt crisis are faring much
worse and analysts expect bleaker times to come across the
currency bloc.
The German economy grew 0.5 percent in July-September, in
line with market forecasts, and second quarter growth was
revised up to 0.3 percent from 0.1.
France expanded by 0.4 percent on the quarter, having
contracted by 0.1 percent in the previous three months.
The euro area's debt crisis is likely to make matters worse
in the months to come with countries such as Italy, Greece,
Ireland, Portugal and Spain forced to adopt tough austerity
measures in order to stop the bond market driving them towards
default.
Economists say there is no visible growth strategy in place
to counter those cuts.
"Looking ahead, sentiment indicators point to a significant
growth slowdown, a contraction of the economy towards the end of
the year is possible," Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING, said
of the German economy, which has easily outstripped all others
in the euro zone.
GDP data for the whole currency bloc, due for release at
1000 GMT, are forecast to show growth of just 0.2 percent.
Newly-installed European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
has predicted the bloc would be suffering a "mild recession" by
the end of the year.
France has also rushed through belt-tightening measures,
announcing 65 billion euros of tax hikes and budget cuts over
five years earlier this month, as President Nicolas Sarkozy
seeks to protect the country's top-notch credit rating without
killing his chances of re-election in six months time.
"Positive growth means tax revenue, but there isn't enough
growth so we have to manage our budget like you do at home, or
like a company chief," labour minister Xavier Bertrand said
after the GDP data were released. "If there's not enough money
coming in then there must be less money coming out."
A report by the Lisbon Council on Tuesday said France's
inability to make rapid adjustments to its economy should be
ringing alarm bells for the euro zone.
It ranked France 13th out of 17 for its overall health,
including its growth potential, employment rate and consumption,
and 15th for its progress on economic adjustments, particularly
on reducing its budget deficit and keeping a lid on unit labour
costs.
Even those countries not under the cosh in debt terms
enjoyed varying fortunes. Dutch GDP fell 0.3 percent on the
quarter while Austria and Slovakia grew by the same amount.
PERIPHERAL PAIN
Spanish figures released late last week showed the euro
zone's fourth largest economy ground to a halt in the third
quarter, pushing it close to recession with elections only five
days away.
The outlook is even bleaker with the debt crisis set to
activity further and the likely winners of Sunday's general
election promising to tighten the fiscal screws further.
Neighbouring Portugal, a recipient of an EU/IMF bailout, is
already in recession and its slump deepened in the third
quarter. Its economy shrank by 0.4 percent over the three
months, data showed on Monday.
"A weaker euro, very accommodative monetary policy and low
funding costs have contributed to strong and solid economic
growth," Brzeski said. "With ... France and Italy seemingly
drowning in the maelstrom of the debt crisis, the German economy
has lost its immunity. Austerity measures in France and Italy
will also hurt German exporters."
Safe haven German government bonds rose with a change of
government in Italy failing to stem a rise in the country's
borrowing costs and signs of political dissent in Greece
re-emerging as new technocrat premier Lucas Papademos' took the
helm.
And the premium demanded to hold French, Belgian and
Austrian bonds over Bunds hit the highest levels since the euro
was launched in a sign that worries over the fate of the euro
zone are beginning to take a toll on higher rated euro zone
bonds.
