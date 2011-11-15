* Euro zone seen sliding into recession around year-end
* Euro zone ekes out 0.2 pct growth in third quarter
* Germany, France impress, but weakness abounds
By Brian Rohan and Daniel Flynn
BERLIN/PARIS, Nov 15 The euro zone economy
grew just 0.2 percent in the third quarter as solid growth in
Germany and France was dampened by countries at the sharp end of
the debt crisis and economists expect a slide into recession by
early next year.
Growth from July to September was the same as in the second
quarter, but the outlook for the last three months of 2011 is
dim, with the region's deepening debt crisis weighing on
sentiment and consumer confidence.
"The economic slump will accelerate in the coming months,"
said Christoph Weil, economist at Commerzbank. "We expect real
GDP to already fall in the closing quarter of 2011 at a rate of
0.25 percent on the third quarter," he said.
"The uncertainty caused by the sovereign debt crisis is
lying like mildew upon the euro zone economy. Plunging sentiment
indicators for months suggest that the euro-zone economy will
slide into recession at the turn of the year," he said.
Underlining that view, Germany's ZEW institute reported that
its economic sentiment index fell to -55.2 in November, below
economists' s forecasts and sharply down on October's figure. It
said political and economic problems in Greece and Italy had
increased uncertainty about the future.
The debt crisis is only likely to make matters worse in the
months to come, with countries such as Italy, Greece, Ireland,
Portugal and Spain all implementing austerity measures to stop
the bond market driving them towards default.
Economists say there is no visible growth strategy in place
to counter those cuts.
The European Commission expects the economy of the 17
countries using the euro to shrink 0.1 percent in the last three
months of the year against the third quarter and to stagnate in
the first quarter of 2012.
Economists say an outright recession -- two quarters of
shrinking output -- was now quite likely, although its length
and depth would depend on the policy response to the sovereign
debt crisis.
"We expect the economy to contract significantly in Q4, and
the recession looks likely to last into next year. The question
of exactly how deep and long the recession is depends on whether
policymakers act decisively to contain the crisis," said Nick
Kounis, economist at ABN AMRO.
The German economy grew 0.5 percent in July-September, in
line with market forecasts, and second quarter growth was
revised up to 0.3 percent from 0.1 percent.
ING economist Carsten Brzeski said the weak euro, very
accommodative monetary policy and ultra-low funding costs as
investors scramble to buy safe-haven Bunds had helped drive
growth in Germany, the euro zone's economic engine.
But "with ... France and Italy seemingly drowning in the
maelstrom of the debt crisis, the German economy has lost its
immunity. Austerity measures in France and Italy will also hurt
German exporters," he warned.
France, the euro zone's second-biggest economy, expanded by
0.4 percent on the quarter, having contracted 0.1 percent in the
previous three months.
ALARM BELLS
Newly-installed European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
has predicted the bloc will be suffering a "mild recession" by
the end of the year, however, and that view was reinforced by
ZEW's economist Michael Schroeder.
"The risks of a technical recession have increased and we
expect the economy in Germany to shrink at least in one quarter,
most likely in the first quarter of next year," he said.
France has also rushed through belt-tightening measures,
announcing 65 billion euros of tax hikes and budget cuts over
five years earlier this month, as President Nicolas Sarkozy
seeks to protect the country's top-notch credit rating without
killing his chances of re-election in six months' time.
"Positive growth means tax revenue, but there isn't enough
growth so we have to manage our budget like you do at home, or
like a company chief," labour minister Xavier Bertrand said
after the GDP data were released. "If there's not enough money
coming in then there must be less money coming out."
A report by the Lisbon Council on Tuesday said France's
inability to make rapid adjustments to its economy should be
ringing alarm bells for the euro zone.
It ranked France 13th out of 17 economies for its overall
health, including its growth potential, employment rate and
consumption, and 15th for its progress on economic adjustments,
particularly on reducing its budget deficit and keeping a lid on
unit labour costs.
Even some countries not under the cosh in debt terms saw
their economic fortunes wane. Dutch GDP fell 0.3 percent on the
quarter, although Austria and Slovakia grew by the same amount.
PERIPHERAL PAIN
Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, ground to a
halt in the third quarter. With the debt crisis set to curb
activity further and the likely winners of Sunday's general
election promising to tighten the fiscal screws further,
recession cannot be excluded.
Neighbouring Portugal, recipient of an EU/IMF bailout, is
already in recession and its slump deepened in the third
quarter. Its economy shrank by 0.4 percent over the three
months.
Safe haven German government bonds rose as a change of
government in Italy failed to halt a rise in the country's
borrowing costs and signs of political dissent in Greece
re-emerged as new technocrat premier Lucas Papademos took the
helm.
The premium demanded to hold French, Belgian and Austrian
bonds over Bunds meanwhile hit the highest levels since the euro
was launched, a sign that worries over the fate of the euro zone
are beginning to take a toll on higher-rated countries' debt.
"The fact that the real (euro zone) economy still managed to
grow amidst the escalating debt crisis is somewhat of a relief,"
said Martin van Vliet, an economist at ING. "However, looking
beneath the surface, things don't look so rosy."
