* France to get more time to meet its budget deficit goals
* Spain, Netherlands, France seen in recession in 2013
* Greek economic contraction seen marginally smaller
* Spain, Portugal, Italy to cut deficits more slowly
By Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, May 3 France will get two more years
to meet its budget deficit target because of the country's poor
economic outlook within a recession-hit euro zone, the European
Commission said on Friday.
Presenting economic forecasts for the next two years, Olli
Rehn, the European monetary affairs commissioner, also confirmed
earlier statements that Spain would get the same leeway.
Others, including the Netherlands, Slovenia and non
euro-zone Poland, are likely to get a year more to get their
budget gaps below the 3 percent of gross domestic product
European Union ceiling. The formal decision will be announced on
May 29, when the Commission will make macroeconomic
recommendations.
"France badly needs to unlock its growth potential and
create jobs," he said as he announced that Spain, Italy and the
Netherlands as well as France - four of the euro zone's five
largest economies - would remain in recession this year.
The granting of more time is a victory for French President
Francois Hollande, who won elections promising a focus on growth
and less on austerity but has little to show for his economic
policies after a year in office.
The extra time also underlines a shift of focus in the 17
countries that share the euro from sharp fiscal consolidation in
the first years of the sovereign debt crisis to economic growth,
as earlier radical deficit cuts and European Central Bank action
restored some market trust in euro zone finances.
EU finance ministers had given France until this year to
bring down its budget shortfall below 3 percent of GDP and set
the deadline for Spain for 2014. But while France expects its
economy to expand by 0.1 percent this year, the European
Commission forecast a 0.1 percent contraction.
"The recovery is now expected to be delayed... The French
growth forecast is in our view overly optimistic," Rehn told a
news conference.
France repeated on Friday it would bring the deficit below 3
percent in 2014, only one year later than the original deadline,
but a finance ministry official said the extra time gave Paris
leeway in case economic growth disappointed again.
GERMANY'S CAUTIOUS APPROVAL
The euro zone as a whole will shrink more than expected this
year and budget deficits in most countries will therefore
decline more slowly, Rehn said, as the bloc struggles in its
second year of contraction and its second recession since 2009.
Of the large countries only Germany, the largest euro zone
economy, will manage to eke out 0.4 percent growth, even if less
than the earlier expected 0.5 percent.
It sees budget austerity as necessary to bring down bloated
public accounts after a decade of credit-fuelled spending across
much of Europe, even if many economists say such austerity has
deepened the euro zone's recession.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert gave
only cautious approval to the Commission's planned extensions,
saying each country must be "checked on an individual basis".
The Commission now believes that the euro zone economy will
shrink 0.4 percent this year and grow 1.2 percent next year,
against projections from last February of a 0.3 percent
recession and 1.4 percent growth respectively. This is roughly
in line with forecasts from the European Central Bank.
"We must do whatever it takes to overcome the unemployment
crisis in Europe. Fiscal consolidation is continuing, but its
pace is slowing down," Rehn said, referring to the record 19
million people out of work in the euro zone in March.
The only positive surprise compared with the February
forecasts was Greece, where the economy is now seen contracting
4.2 percent this year, rather than the previous 4.4 percent.
The slower consolidation will be more pronounced in Italy,
which is now seen reducing its budget shortfall only to 2.9
percent of GDP this year from 3 percent in 2012, rather than to
the 2.1 percent forecast in February.
Nevertheless, the European Commission is likely to end
disciplinary budget steps against Rome, the so-called excessive
deficit procedure, if Italy presents in the coming weeks a
credible plan of keeping the shortfall below 3 percent.
Italy says it does not want an extension.