* First growth in seven quarters, recovery fragile
* Uneven rebound, periphery needs deep mkt reforms
* Economists see no healthy growth until 2015
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Aug 14 The euro zone economy may learn
later on Wednesday that it has moved out of its longest
recession, needing seven quarters to dig up modest growth in the
three months to June.
Data is expected to show growth in the quarter - but just
0.2 percent, according to economists polled by Reuters. In the
first quarter it shrank by that amount.
The overall picture is expected to be mixed. Peripheral
countries, such as Spain, Greece and Portugal are struggling
with high double-digit unemployment, on-and-off political rows
and painful austerity.
By contrast, the bloc's largest economy, Germany, is
expected to have gathered speed.
France, the bloc's second-largest economy, and Germany
release second-quarter data early. They will be followed by
overall euro zone figures at 0900 GMT.
The Reuters poll, published on Tuesday, suggested that
despite the quarter's likely growth the bloc is not likely to
start growing again at a healthy rate before 2015. Growth was
seen unlikely to exceed 0.4 percent in any quarter from now
until 2015.
There have been signs of improvement.
Euro zone industrial production rose in April and June,
construction output picked up after a weak first quarter hit by
bad weather and joblessness fell for the first time in more than
two years in June.
"I suspect there was likely a modest overall pick-up in
consumer spending, given improved confidence, moderate inflation
and slowing job losses," said Howard Archer, chief European
economist at IHS.
"Business investment also likely fell at a reduced rate
given improved business confidence and the fact that it has
fallen markedly for an extended period," he added.
The European Central Bank is keeping interest rates at
record lows and had said it will keep them down for an extended
period of time to assist the fragile recovery.
"The recent upturn appears mainly to be down to firms
expecting demand to rise in the future, rather than a pick-up in
orders," said Ben May, European economist at Capital Economics.
"Given this, and the fact that the industrial surveys still
only point to small rises in production at best, the pace of
expansion may soon ease," he added.
UNEVEN, BUMPY RECOVERY AHEAD
German analysts and investors sentiment climbed more than
expected in August suggesting the German economy is gradually
regaining momentum after suffering a contraction in late 2012
and a weak start to 2013.
Industrial production in June showed its strongest expansion
in almost two years, orders and exports are surging and German
unemployment is falling and is one of the two lowest rates in
the bloc.
But look south and there is a different picture.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said earlier this
month that Madrid's reform progress, fiscal consolidation and
crackdown on external imbalances were bearing fruits, but urgent
action was needed to create jobs and stimulate growth.
The scope and form of the austerity drive in the European
Union is now changing. Policymakers still say adjustments in
excessive deficits and high debt are essential. But they now
emphasise that any action taken must not choke growth and must
help create jobs.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month that
labour market conditions remained weak, though he expected the
bloc's growth to benefit from a gradual recovery in global
demand.
"Overall, euro area economic activity should stabilise and
recover at a slow pace. The risks surrounding the economic
outlook for the euro area continue to be on the downside,"
Draghi said after the ECB rate meeting on Aug. 1.