* German, French GDP beats expectations in Q2
* First euro zone growth in seven quarters likely
* Uneven rebound, periphery needs deep market reforms
* Economists see growth fragile until 2015
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Aug 14 The euro zone's two biggest
economies, Germany and France, both grew more than forecast in
the second quarter, reinforcing expectations that data later on
Wednesday will show the currency bloc has moved out of
recession.
The German economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter
of 2013, its largest expansion in more than a year, thanks
largely to domestic private and public consumption.
France's economy expanded 0.5 percent, pulling out of a
shallow recession to post its strongest quarterly growth since
early 2011. The expansion was driven by consumer spending and
industrial output, although investment dropped again.
Overall euro zone figures due at 0900 GMT are likely to show
the euro zone economy grew in the three months to June, moving
out of recession after seven quarters.
"The euro zone is set for a gradual economic recovery,
helped by a sharp slowing in the pace of austerity, an
acceleration in global demand growth and a sustained easing of
uncertainty and financial stress," said ABN AMRO's head of macro
research Nick Kounis, adding that a number of drags on growth
remain.
A Reuters poll taken before the German and French releases
forecast an expansion of 0.2 percent in the second quarter, the
same amount the 17-nation bloc's economy shrank by in Q1.
The overall picture is likely to be mixed, as peripheral
countries such as Spain, Greece and Portugal continue to
struggle with high double-digit unemployment, on-and-off
political rows and painful austerity.
The Reuters poll, published on Tuesday, suggested the euro
zone economy is not likely to gain real momentum before 2015,
with quarterly growth not seen exceeding 0.4 percent before then
despite recent signs of improvement.
Euro zone industrial production rose in April and June,
construction output picked up after a weak first quarter hit by
bad weather and joblessness fell for the first time in more than
two years in June.
"I suspect there was likely a modest overall pick-up in
consumer spending, given improved confidence, moderate inflation
and slowing job losses," said Howard Archer, chief European
economist at IHS.
"Business investment also likely fell at a reduced rate
given improved business confidence and the fact that it has
fallen markedly for an extended period."
The European Central Bank has said it will keep interest
rates at record lows for an extended period of time to assist
the fragile recovery.
UNEVEN, BUMPY RECOVERY AHEAD
Recent economic data and sentiment surveys had suggested the
German economy was picking up after contracting in late 2012 and
a weak start to 2013.
But look south and there is a different picture.
The International Monetary Fund said earlier this month that
Madrid's reform progress, fiscal consolidation and crackdown on
external imbalances were bearing fruit, but that urgent action
was needed to create jobs and stimulate growth.
The scope and form of the austerity drive in the European
Union is now changing. Policymakers still say adjustments in
excessive deficits and high debt are essential. But they now
emphasise that any action taken must not choke growth and must
help create jobs.
ECB President Mario Draghi said this month that labour
market conditions remained weak, though he expected the bloc's
growth to benefit from a gradual recovery in global demand.
"Overall, euro area economic activity should stabilise and
recover at a slow pace. The risks surrounding the economic
outlook for the euro area continue to be on the downside,"
Draghi said after the ECB rate meeting on Aug. 1.
