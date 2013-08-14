* German, French GDP beats expectations in Q2
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Aug 14 The economies of Germany and
France grew faster than expected in the second quarter,
bettering a widely heralded expansion in the United States and
pulling the euro zone out of a 1-1/2 year-long recession.
The increased pace was primarily driven by renewed business
and consumer spending in the 17-country bloc's two largest
economies. The euro zone economy was fragile overall, however,
with some countries, notably Spain and Italy, still struggling.
European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn said the data released on Wednesday showing 0.3 percent
euro zone growth for the three months to June meant a nascent
recovery was on a more solid footing.
But he said there was no room for complacency and that
maintaining pace depended on "avoid(ing) new political crises
and detrimental market turbulence".
The euro zone has been in a debt crisis for more than 3-1/2
years.
Germany, the bloc's economic powerhouse, grew 0.7 percent,
its largest expansion in more than a year, thanks largely to
domestic private and public consumption.
France's economy expanded 0.5 percent, pulling out of a
shallow recession to post its strongest quarterly growth since
early 2011. The turnaround was driven by consumer spending and
industrial output, although investment dropped again.
French and German growth compared with a second-quarter
expansion of around 0.4 percent in the United States, considered
one of the bright spots of the global recovery.
Improvement was noticeable elsewhere in the bloc. Bailed-out
Portugal's GDP leapt 1.1 percent in the quarter, its strongest
in almost three years, due to higher exports and the easing of a
previous investment slump.
Austria and Finland also saw improved growth.
But recession continued in the Netherlands - an otherwise
core euro zone economy - as well in the debt-laden periphery.
Cyprus's economy contracted by 1.4 percent in the second
quarter. It was the first comprehensive snapshot of how the
island fared from the upheaval accompanying an international
bailout in March, conditional on the closure of a major bank and
heavy losses on big deposits in a second lender.
"The return to modest rates of economic growth in the euro
zone as a whole won't address the deep-seated economic and
fiscal problems of the peripheral countries," researchers at
Capital Economics wrote in a note.
Many analysts and economists believe the pace of growth
currently being seen will ease in coming quarters and that a
return to healthy sustained growth rates is unlikely to arrive
before 2015.
UNEVEN, BUMPY RECOVERY AHEAD
The problem for the euro zone, as it has been for some
years, is the indebted south.
The International Monetary Fund said earlier this month that
Spain's reform programme, fiscal consolidation and crackdown on
external imbalances were bearing fruit, but that urgent action
was needed to create jobs and stimulate growth.
Spain reported last month that its economy shrank 0.1
percent in the second quarter, an improvement but still a
contraction.
Greece is in its sixth year of a recession that looks likely
to cut the economy's overall value by a quarter by the end of
the year.
The scope and form of the austerity drive in the European
Union is now changing, however.
Policymakers still say adjustments in excessive deficits and
high debt are essential. But they now emphasise that any action
taken must not choke growth and must help create jobs.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said this month
that labour market conditions remained weak, though he expected
the bloc to benefit from a gradual recovery in global demand.
"Overall, euro area economic activity should stabilise and
recover at a slow pace. The risks surrounding the economic
outlook for the euro area continue to be on the downside,"
Draghi said after the ECB's rate meeting on Aug. 1.
BEYOND THE EURO ZONE
In emerging Europe, the Czech Republic exited recession in
the second quarter while the European Union's other bigger
eastern economies improved, although there was little sign of
the optimism among consumers needed to drive a stronger upturn.
Headline numbers showed the Czechs firmly back in positive
territory with growth of 0.7 percent compared with the first
quarter. Hungary grew 0.1 percent and Poland 0.4 percent.
The pickup in emerging Europe is expected largely to have
come from improvement in Germany and other larger euro zone
countries to which the region's cheap and flexible businesses
send much of their exports.