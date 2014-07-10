* Europe's industrial powerhouse wobbles
* French and Italian industry struggle in May
* Economists fear euro zone flat lining
By Martin Santa and John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, July 10 Germany's faltering economy
has cast further doubt over the euro zone's prospects for
recovery this year, with no other big country strong enough to
pick up the slack.
Since late last year, the 18 countries using the euro have
been climbing steadily out of a two-year recession. But just as
the bloc appeared to be turning the corner, its star economy,
Germany, has fumbled the ball.
To make matters worse, other big states, including the euro
zone's second-largest economy France, show little prospect of a
strong rebound.
French industrial production plunged unexpectedly in May,
and inflation fell to its lowest level since the financial
crisis in 2009. Adding to the gloom, Italy's factories also saw
a 1.2 percent drop in output in May, the steepest fall in more
than a year and a half.
And while Spain is expecting growth to accelerate to near 2
percent in 2015, one in four of Spain's workforce are out of
work after the collapse of a property price bubble.
"Europe is getting more and more Japanese," said Carsten
Brzeski, an economist with ING, echoing concerns of others that
the region faces permanent slow growth and no price inflation.
"The euro zone is flat lining. I don't see substantial
growth for another year."
CHOKING EXPORTS
At the start of 2014, the picture looked different.
Throughout the first three months, the German economy grew
at its strongest rate in three years - 0.8 percent - thanks in
part to mild weather lifting construction work.
That made up for stagnation or slowdown in France, Italy and
the Netherlands and prevented the bloc's overall recovery from
stalling.
While Britain, outside the bloc, underlined its robust
recovery with the strongest quarterly growth in four years - to
end June - the mood is turning in continental Europe's
industrial powerhouse. German exports, imports, industrial
orders, output and retail sales all fell in May compared with a
month earlier.
On Thursday, Germany's economy ministry cautioned about the
impact of the crisis in Ukraine on confidence in Germany as it
painted a bleak picture of the second quarter.
"After a growth-strong start to the year, the development of
the German economy in the second quarter is subdued," the report
said.
Across the whole euro zone, analysts expect growth in the
second quarter at around 0.2 percent, quarter on quarter, as
seen in the three months to March.
In the boardrooms of Germany's Mittelstand, the small and
medium-sized companies that employ about 70 percent of its
workforce, the sense of nervousness is palpable.
"The mood has deteriorated after the strong start to the
year," Mario Ohoven, head of the BVMW Mittelstand association,
told Reuters. He blamed the 'smouldering' euro zone crisis and
Ukraine for crimping companies' export forecasts.
Martin Wansleben, Managing Director of the German Chamber of
Industry and Commerce, made a similar assessment.
"The ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the conflicts in the
Middle East and the ropy economic activity in emerging markets
are clearly choking the export business."
Both expect an improvement later in the year, as do
economists, but few believe Germany's economic muscle can this
time pull its neighbours from the trough.
"The numbers are bumpy," said Jonathan Loynes, Chief
European Economist at Capital Economics. "I think the economy is
growing, but ... not strongly enough to sustain a strong
economic recovery across the euro zone as a whole."
STUBBORN
There is a wider debate across Europe about whether to shift
the policy focus towards spending to lift the economy and away
from spending cuts and austerity.
Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is leading a drive for
greater flexibility in the way European budget rules are
applied, whereas Germany wants to keep the focus on thrift.
But for some, that debate glosses over a deeper problem that
holds back the euro zone economy - a reluctance to change.
Germany, they say, is stubbornly wedded to its model of
manufacturing, while others, including France, are resisting
social and economic reforms needed to boost industry.
"Germany should be the locomotive of Europe," said Guntram
Wolff of Brussels-based think-tank Bruegel.
"But the feeling in Germany is that we want to rely on the
strength of the last 10 years in manufacturing, and we don't
accept change in the economy. The services sector, for example,
is still quite regulated."
In neighbouring France, the government has struggled to
reform its social welfare system and labour model.
President Francois Hollande is pinning his recovery hopes on
plans for nearly 40 billion euros in corporate tax breaks to be
phased in over the coming three years.
But the announcement has done little so far to lift business
confidence, which has ebbed ever lower in France. The country's
central bank estimates growth of only 0.2 percent in the second
quarter after stalling in the first three months.
Weak business confidence in turn weighs on company
investment, which the government is counting on to underpin
growth even though consumer spending, currently weak amidst high
unemployment, is traditionally the main driver.
For captains of industry, such as Christophe de Margerie,
the chief executive of French oil major Total, this
reluctance to reform is one of the chief problems.
"Why doesn't it (the economy) take off as fast as we would
like?" he recently told reporters.
"Probably first of all because we were hit by the crisis
later than others so there is a delayed impact, but also because
our welfare system ... sometimes hides how tough times are."
(Additional reporting by Thomas Leigh and Ingrid Melander in
Paris, Paul Day in Madrid, David Milliken in London and Michelle
Martin in Berlin)