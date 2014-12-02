BRIEF-AEON Credit Service M Bhd says qtrly net profit 80.1 mln rgt
* Qtrly revenue 290.8 million rgt versus 258.3 million rgt; qtrly profit attributable 80.1 million rgt versus 68.1 million rgt
BERLIN Dec 2 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the cabinet will on Wednesday agree to invest 4-6 billion euros in renovating buildings, which should unleash around 40 billion euros in private sector investment.
Gabriel was speaking after talks with German and French finance and economy ministers and central bankers. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber)
* Shareholders approve cash dividend of 8 percent for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pgSAg7) Further company coverage: