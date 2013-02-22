BRIEF-Jinke Property Group completes establishment of educational investment unit
* Says it completes establishment of educational investment unit in Chongqing city
BRUSSELS Feb 22 The European Commission said on Friday it was not the time to decide if it will give Portugal more time to bring down its deficit to below EU-mandated levels.
"It is premature to talk about potential implications," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told reporters when asked about Portugal's budget deficit, adding that he would wait for the results of the next EU/ECB/IMF mission to Portugal that starts on Monday before talking any decisions. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)
TAIPEI, June 1 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, buoyed by modest gains in nearly all sectors, with the electronics and semiconductor indexes climbing the most. As of 0432 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 10,069.01, after closing down 0.6 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.9 percent, while the transportation index gained up to 0.8 percent. The financial subindex slipped up to 0.08 percen