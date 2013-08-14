BRUSSELS Aug 14 The latest economic data
suggest the euro zone's recovery from its longest recession in
history is within reach, but it would be premature to say the
crisis is over, the EU's top economic official said on
Wednesday.
The euro zone's largest economies, Germany and France,
showed stronger than expected growth in the second quarter,
helping the bloc post a first rise in seven quarters with
slightly stronger than anticipated 0.3 percent growth on the
quarter.
"For next year, our projections show the recovery should be
on a more solid footing, as long as we can continue to avoid new
political crises and detrimental market turbulence," EU Economic
and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.
Rehn said the growth figures remained low and the tentative
signs of growth were still fragile given uneven recovery in some
euro member countries, such as Spain or Greece, whose
unemployment rates remained "unacceptably high".