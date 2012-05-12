TALLINN May 12 The European Union's top
economic official on Saturday warned against funding national
growth packages with new debt and urged governments to stick
with structural reforms and cuts to fiscal deficits as the route
out of the region's economic crisis.
The election of new president in France on a platform
calling for growth-oriented economic policies opposed to German
lead calls for continued fiscal austerity has opened a debate on
economic policy direction at both the national and EU level.
"We can not solve this crisis by piling new debt on top of
old debt which is already damaging our economic growth
prospects," Olli Rehn, Europe's commissioner for economic and
monetary affairs, said in panel presentation at a conference in
Tallinn.
The commissioner added, "first of all it is essential to
stay on the course of fiscal consolidation because we are
suffering from a very high level of public debt which has
increased from 60 percent on average to 90 pct in Europe."
However, Rehn was upbeat on Spain's banking sector rescue
package, which was released on Friday, after the bursting of a
real estate bubble hammered many of the nation's lenders.
"Our assessment is that this is a very convincing plan of
action in order to ensure Spain will have a resilient and viable
banking sector, which is necessary, not a sufficient, but a
necessary condition for returning to the path of sustainable
growth," Rehn said.