ALPBACH, Austria Aug 29 There are signs of a
gradual economic recovery in the euro zone but it is premature
to say that the crisis is over, the European Commission's
economic chief said on Thursday.
"This summer in Europe we have seen a succession of welcome
signs that the European economy has reached a turning point,"
Olli Rehn told journalists on the fringes of an economic
conference in the Alpine village of Alpbach.
"In particular, GDP data for the second quarter of this year
have confirmed the beginnings of a gradual although still
subdued recovery," he said.
But he added: "Let's be clear, especially in view of the
dramatic levels of unemployment in many parts of Europe, there
is no room for complacency... Pronouncements that the crisis is
over are premature, to say the least."
