SEOUL May 24 Europe's economy is in worse shape
than expected, the chairman of Samsung Electronics
told reporters on Thursday after visiting Italy, Spain and
France, although he said there would be little impact on
Samsung.
"Europe's economic condition is slightly worse than I
thought," said 70-year old Lee Kun-hee.
Samsung, the world's largest electronics company by sales,
sold 44.5 million smartphones globally in the first quarter of
2012, more than any other company.
Lee also took a swipe at Japan, whose technology companies
once led the world but have fallen behind South Korea's in
recent years and which, like many European countries, has high
national debt levels.
"Japan has the same problem....the overall mood there is
people don't want to work hard and expect government support,"
Lee said.
While Japan's outstanding debt burden is the worst in the
world, domestic investors hold 93.3 percent of outstanding debt,
which has so far shielded Japan from a European-style debt
crisis.
