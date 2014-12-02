BERLIN Dec 2 Germany's economy remains robust but the Bundesbank will make a more cautious forecast for it, the head of Germany's central bank, Jens Weidmann, said on Tuesday.

Weidmann, who also sits on the ECB's Governing Council, was speaking to reporters after talks with German and French finance and economy ministers and central bankers. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Madeline Chambers)