BERLIN Dec 2 European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday manipulating exchange rates would be a dangerous policy and he did not believe anyone internationally was doing so to gain a competitive advantage.

"That is a policy that does not fulfill our goals, that is dangerous," he said in Berlin, after talks between the German and French economy and finance ministers, and central bankers. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber; writing by Alexandra Hudson)