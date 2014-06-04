* Euro zone business growth loses momentum in May
* Price pressures in the bloc continue to ease
* Case for ECB policy easing on Thursday seems watertight
* Britain's service industry growing faster than thought
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, June 4 Price cuts by euro zone firms
failed to prevent business growth from losing momentum in May,
all but sealing the case for looser monetary policy a day before
the European Central Bank meets.
Markit's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed
that while output across the bloc remained solid in May the pace
of growth eased - despite output prices falling for the 26th
straight month.
"Today's PMIs remain consistent with some recovery in the
euro zone," said Annalisa Piazza at Newedge Strategy.
"That said, we rule out that the picture of moderate
recovery will be an obstacle for the ECB to justify further
accommodation this week."
ECB policymakers have flagged a move at Thursday's meeting.
Sources told Reuters last month the bank was preparing a package
of policy options, including cuts in all its interest rates and
targeted measures aimed at boosting lending to small and
mid-sized businesses.
Annual euro zone inflation, which the ECB prefers to be just
under 2 percent, fell unexpectedly in May to just 0.5 percent,
increasing the risks of deflation and making a policy response
on Thursday a virtual certainty.
Industrial producer prices, a proxy for consumer prices,
fell as expected both on the month and on a year ago in April,
Eurostat also said on Wednesday.
In Britain, which does not use the euro, the services
industry expanded faster than expected in May, and hiring
notched a 17-year high, adding to a debate at the Bank of
England about how soon it should raise rates.
The BoE is widely expected to be the first major central
bank to begin hiking interest rates from a record low of 0.5
percent - although not until next year.
"Record low interest rates are no longer necessary. The (UK)
economy is growing rapidly and, if anything, is picking up
pace," said Christian Schulz at Berenberg.
DIFFERENT ROADS
Just as Britain's recovery seems to be progressing at a
faster rate than that of the neighbouring euro zone economy,
parallel divergences have emerged within the currency union.
The bloc's growth was once again supported by Germany and
pointed to euro zone GDP expanding 0.4-0.5 percent this quarter.
But French business activity slipped back into contraction after
just two months of growth.
Similarly, accelerating growth in the service industry was
offset by an easing in manufacturing.
The Composite PMI, widely seen as a good gauge of growth,
dipped to 53.5 in May, shy of a flash reading of 53.9 and below
April's final 54.0. But it held above the 50 mark dividing
growth from contraction for the 11th month running.
The slowdown in growth came despite firms again cutting
prices. The output price index nudged up to 48.8 from 48.7 but
has held below the break-even mark since April 2012.
"The overall rate of growth is just not strong enough to
allow firms to push through price hikes. This is perhaps the
final nail in the coffin for hopes of a robust recovery without
stimulus," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit.
The index for the euro zone's vast service industry rose to
a near three-year high of 53.2 in May from 53.1 in April as new
business came in at its fastest pace since mid-2011, with the
related subindex rising to 52.8 from 52.3.
First quarter GDP growth was confirmed at just 0.2 percent
earlier on Wednesday, leaving currency and bond markets little
moved as they await the ECB's decision on Thursday.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)