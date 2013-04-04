* Euro zone's recession drags on through March
* French business activity plummets, PMIs show
* British services companies enjoy brighter month
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, April 4 A huge drop in French business
activity meant the euro zone's recession dragged on in March but
British services firms provided a rare glimpse of economic
sunshine, posting their best month since August.
Business surveys on Thursday showed the decline in French
services businesses is now at its steepest since the nadir of
the 2008-09 recession, outstripping even the downturns of
struggling Spain and Italy.
In Germany, the region's biggest and most resilient economy,
growth slowed to a near-stall last month.
Unusually, Britain bucked the trend after rising new orders
helped services companies like banks, hotels and restaurants
record their fastest growth since last summer's London Olympics.
Overall though, the latest batch of purchasing managers
indexes (PMIs) showed most of Europe's major economies, at least
in the euro zone, fared poorly in the first quarter of the year.
"With these PMI readings, we're likely to be in contraction
territory even for the second quarter," said Juergen Michels,
lead euro area economist at Citi in London.
Despite the clear economic weakness, economists do not
expect the European Central Bank to announce any major easing of
monetary policy this Thursday.
But the accumulation of dismal data could prompt a more
dovish tone from ECB President Mario Draghi, who in January
identified "positive contagion" sweeping through financial
markets as a result of his policies.
"This positive contagion we're seeing in financial markets
is not feeding through to real economic activity," said Michels,
pointing out that financing conditions are not improving for
households or medium and smaller companies across the region.
Markit's Eurozone services PMI fell to 46.4 in March from
47.9 in February. It has spent all but one of the last 20 months
rooted below the 50 threshold dividing growth from contraction.
It was also down a tick from a preliminary reading of 46.5
reported two weeks ago.
That at least suggested the mishandling of Cyprus's 10
billion euro bailout at the end of March had no immediate impact
on the private economy, survey compiler Markit said.
But it added that anecdotal evidence suggested the Cyprus
debacle had still had a disquieting effect.
"The recession is deepening once again as businesses report
that they have become increasingly worried about the region's
debt crisis and political instability," said Chris Williamson,
chief economist at Markit.
The poor PMIs piled pressure on the euro on Thursday, while
the yen sank across the board after the Bank of Japan unveiled a
set of bold easing measures.
FAILING FRANCE
The dismal French PMI boded ill for the euro zone's No.2
economy for the next quarter at least.
The Markit services purchasing managers' index fell in March
for the eighth month running to 41.3 from 43.7 in February,
hitting its lowest level since February 2009.
"The very weak support readings for the president (Francois
Hollande) suggest it will be very difficult to go ahead with
far-reaching structural reforms that are likely to lift
productivity growth in the economy anytime soon, said Michels at
Citi.
French consumer spending and budget deficit data last Friday
highlighted the enormous task facing the government, which
insists it can meet its pledges to revive growth and the public
finances.
By contrast, the British services PMI added to some early
evidence the UK economy could narrowly avoid a third recession
in five years.
The main Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for
the dominant service sector climbed to 52.4 in March from 51.8
in February.
"Nonetheless, we are concerned that bad weather in January
and March could impact on the GDP calculations, so we still
think it will be 50-50 on whether the UK does indeed post a
positive Q1 GDP number," said James Knightley, senior economist
at ING in London.