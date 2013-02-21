* Euro zone downturn deepens unexpectedly in Feb -PMIs
* Divide between weak France and strong Germany widens
* French businesses endure worst month in four years
* PMIs at odds with confidence indicators
* Raft of poor data hits the Netherlands
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Feb 21 The schism dividing the euro
zone's strong and weak economies deepened to include its core
pairing in February as French firms suffered their worst month
in four years in stark contrast to prospering Germany.
The gap between the two biggest economies in the euro zone
is now at its widest since purchasing manager surveys (PMIs)
started in 1998, the latest sounding showed.
It dealt a blow to hopes the euro zone might emerge from
recession soon, showing the downturn across the region's
businesses worsened unexpectedly this month.
The latest PMIs also suggest that the "positive contagion"
across financial markets noted by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi in January may take a long time to filter
through to the real economy.
"The improvement in the financial markets will not be enough
on its own to kick start an economic recovery," said Ben May at
Capital Economics.
While businesses in Germany sustained a healthy rate of
growth, French services companies fell into their worst slump
since the nadir of the Great Recession in early 2009.
The PMIs poll thousands of companies each month and are
firmly at odds with the upbeat mood on financial markets and
improving investor confidence, suggesting the real economy is
failing to improve behind a sheen of optimism.
Survey compiler Markit said the French data were more
befitting of a struggling peripheral euro zone economy such as
Spain or Italy, rather than a key growth engine with Germany.
"There are issues in the French economy which are being
unmasked by the depth and severity of this crisis," said Peter
Dixon, global equities economist at Commerzbank.
He said France has major structural problems, and also said
business activity may have been crimped by confusion over the
government's economic policies.
"That may well have been frightening the horses when it
comes to businesses."
Markit's Eurozone Services PMI fell in February to 47.3 from
48.6, marking a year below the 50 threshold for growth and
confounding expectations for a rise to 49.0 from more than 30
analysts polled by Reuters.
None of them forecast such a poor reading.
Markit said the latest PMIs pointed to the euro zone economy
shrinking 0.2-0.3 percent in the first quarter, following an
estimated 0.4 percent contraction at the end of last year.
That's gloomier than last week's Reuters poll of economists,
which suggested the economy will merely stagnate this quarter.
In the Netherlands, consumer confidence fell to its lowest
level since records began, unemployment reached its highest in
around 16 years, and house prices showed the strongest annual
drop since 1995.
CONTAGION, BUT NOT POSITIVE
In contrast to neighbours France and the Netherlands,
Germany has enjoyed a good start to the year.
German investor morale soared to its highest level in nearly
three years this month, while the statistics office said on
Tuesday that employment rose to a high since reunification in
the fourth quarter.
"Germany's in a far better place. In terms of its exports,
it probably has more exposure to the emerging markets of Asia
than many other major European economies, said Commerzbank's
Dixon.
"For that reason, I think it's likely to benefit from the
pick-up in demand in Asia in particular."
Still, there are limits to what German prosperity can do for
the rest of the region, blighted by harsh budget austerity and
rising joblessness.
"Today's figures are a reality check: The improvement in
Europe has until now been a financial markets story, while the
real economy remains in the doldrums," said Peter vanden Houte,
chief euro zone economist at ING.
"The positive backdrop is that now that the markets will
realise that the euro zone recovery remains a long and winding
road, some of the upward pressure on the euro exchange rate is
likely to disappear."
The euro sank to a six-week low of $1.32 against the dollar
after the data, while European shares fell sharply.
New orders at euro zone service sector firms - which include
banks, IT companies, hotels and restaurants - declined at a
faster rate this month, with the index sinking sharply to 46.0
from 48.4 in January.
That bodes poorly for next month's services PMI.
Thursday's PMIs also dashed optimism that the slump in euro
zone factories would ease further in February, as the
manufacturing index barely moved, to 47.8 from 47.9 in January.