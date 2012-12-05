NEW YORK Dec 5 Fitch Ratings on Wednesday affirmed its top credit rating of AAA for debt issued under the European Financial Stability Facility, a fund set up to help bolster euro zone nations who require financing as a result of the sovereign debt crisis.

While it affirmed the credit rating status, Fitch did warn the main source of credit risk lies in the possibility that one or more of its larger guarantors fails to honor its commitment to provide funding, or is downgraded.

Fitch highlighted France in this context, citing its move in December 2011 to place its credit outlook at negative. According to Fitch guidelines, it attempts to make a decision of whether to downgrade, or upgrade in the case of a positive outlook, within a 12 to 18 month time frame.

Given that France accounts for 21.8 percent of the EFSF guarantees, if it were downgraded, the "EFSF debt would drop below the level consistent with the AAA rating at the current lending capacity," Fitch said its statement.

On Nov. 30, rival agency Moody's Investors Service cut its rating on the EFSF, as well as it successor program, the European Stability Mechanism, from its top level by one notch to Aa1. This was the result of Moody's decision to downgrade France's credit rating to Aa1 on Nov. 19. (Reporting by Daniel Bases, editing by Nick Zieminski)