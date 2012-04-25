PARIS, April 25 French presidential frontrunner
Francois Hollande said on Wednesday that if elected next month
he would set out his ideas for improving economic growth in
Europe in a letter to European Union leaders the next day.
Hollande, who wants to renegotiate an EU budget
responsibility pact to tack on pro-growth clauses if he beats
conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in a May 6 election
runoff as polls predict, said his letter would include four
points.
"First the creation of eurobonds, not to mutualise debt but
to finance investment and industry projects. The second point
will be to free up more investment financing by the European
Investment Bank," Hollande told a news conference.
He said the third point would be to create a financial
transaction tax to help finance development projects, and the
fourth would be to deploy structural funds for different
projects.
"The main risk at the moment is that the European economy
stays in a strong recession because of not being able to free up
credit for businesses," he said.