BERLIN May 15 Former German Chancellor Helmut
Kohl, a driving force behind European integration, urged
politicians campaigning in this month's European elections to
help citizens develop an emotional tie to Europe, still a
project about peace and freedom.
The veteran 84-year old conservative who was also the
architect of German reunification, told Bild newspaper that the
people of Europe should mobilise and cast a vote in the May 25
election for the European parliament.
"Europe remains a question of war and peace and everything
that belongs to it. Alongside peace, there is also freedom,
prosperity and democracy," said Kohl, who was chancellor between
1982-1998 and acted as an early mentor to the current incumbent
Angela Merkel.
Some of Europe's mainstream parties, fearing growing support
for populist and eurosceptic parties in the election, have tried
to appeal to the values which drove the idea of a European
partnership after the devastation of World War Two.
Asked what the top priority should be for the new European
Commissioner, whose selection will depend on the outcome of the
vote, Kohl said: "He must make Europe a matter of the heart for
all Europeans."
Kohl, who is frail and usually appears in a wheelchair,
said he was very worried about the situation in Ukraine and that
diplomatic efforts to find a solution must continue.
"Above all we must start talking to each other again. My
life experience tells me that this is possible. We just have to
want it," said Kohl, who dealt with former Soviet leader Mikhail
Gorbachev as Communism in eastern Europe collapsed.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)