PARIS, Oct 4 European spot electricity for
day-ahead delivery fell on Tuesday, weighed by strong wind and
solar power availability in Germany and an expected rise in
French nuclear output, while the year-ahead price pulled back
from previous highs as oil fell.
German wind power supply for Wednesday is expected to fall
slightly by 640 megawatts (MW) day-on-day, but will remain high
at over 12.6 gigawatts (GW), while solar production will
increase by 1.5 GW to 4.6 GW, Thomson Reuters data showed.
"The increase in renewables output will push additional
capacity from Germany to France," a trader said.
Germany is seen as a net power exporter of over 600 MW on
Wednesday.
In France, where nuclear power accounts for about 75 percent
of electricity needs, available nuclear capacity will rise by
about 1.2 GW.
The German baseload power price for Wednesday delivery
was unchanged at 30.95 euros ($34.57) /MWh by 1100 GMT
having opened slightly lower at 30.75 euros. The French contract
tumbled 4.75 euros or 10.86 percent to 39 euros /MWh.
Along the forward power curve, prices rose marginally on
Tuesday but were off recent highs as oil fell.
Oil prices eased on news that Iran and Libya have continued
to increase production, overshadowing an OPEC agreement struck
last week to freeze output levels in a bid to stem a two-year
price rout.
The German benchmark Cal'17 year-ahead baseload
contract was up 1 cent or 0.34 percent to 29.9 euros a megawatt
hour (MWh) compared with Monday's close, having opened at 30.20
euros/MWh.
The less liquid equivalent French contract also
gained 1 cent or 0.26 percent to 39.25 euros compared with
Monday's close, after opening at 39.55 euros.
Carbon prices, which utilities take into consideration in
the cost of power generation were also down. Front-year EU
carbon allowances fell over 2 percent to 5.20 euros a
tonne.
Coal, which accounts for more than 40 percent of German
power generation, rose 2.29 percent to $64.85.
Physical thermal coal prices hit their highest level since
the start of 2014 on Tuesday after tougher Chinese transport
rules raised freight costs, adding to the earlier impact of
Chinese caps on mining.
In eastern Europe, the Czech year-ahead 2017 contract
rose 0.17 percent to 30.35 euros/MWh. The spot price
for Wednesday fell 13.5 euros or 30.34 percent to 31
euros/MWh.
The day-ahead price retreated after soaring the previous day
following reports that repairs and upgrades at the Czech
800-megawatt Chvaletice lignite plant faced delays that will
keep the facility offline until the end of October.
