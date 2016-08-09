* Renewables supply up in Germany
* French nuclear availability rises
* Curve prices take support from firmer coal, gas
FRANKFURT, Aug 9 European prompt power prices
fell on Tuesday on forecasts of higher solar and wind power
output in Germany, more nuclear reactor capacity in France, and
lower demand.
"We're truly in the middle of the annual holidays while
nuclear supply is up day-on-day," one trader said.
German baseload power for Wednesday delivery was
1.95 euros lower at 27.25 euros ($30.21) per megawatt-hour (MWh)
while the equivalent French contract was 1.7 euros
lower at 27.4 euros.
Weather patterns that drive output at wind and solar plants
are currently very changeable, although broker Marex Spectron
said in a note it was short-term bullish.
Cold air was forecast to be arriving in the region during
the next few days, cutting average temperatures quite
significantly, which "could increase demand," it said.
Thomson Reuters data showed that solar power output in
Germany will likely rise to 7.2 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday
compared with 4.8 GW recorded on Tuesday.
Wind supply would gain 1.1 GW to stand at 6.7 GW on
Wednesday.
Demand was forecast to fall by 0.2 GW in Germany and by 1 GW
in France, the data showed.
In the French nuclear sector, availability went up by 4.9
percentage points to 68.5 percent of the total.
Forward power prices were boosted by firmer levels in the
coal and gas forward markets.
German baseload power for delivery next year,
gained 55 cents to 27 euros/MWh.
The equivalent French contract, which is less
liquid, rose by 35 cents to 32.45 euros/MWh.
Crude oil prices fell on continued worries of a global
supply glut and profit-taking, which outweighed upward momentum
from a possible meeting of oil producers to discuss supply.
European coal for 2017 delivery jumped 4.6
percent to $59.4 a tonne, having recently lost sight of the $60
level.
Front-year EU carbon allowances shed 2 percent to
4.85 euros a tonne.
In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position
rose 25 cents to 27.45 euros, while the
day ahead lost 1.5 euros to 28.75 euros.
($1 = 0.9019 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alexander Smith)