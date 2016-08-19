* Higher gas, coal-fired supply weighs on German prompt
* French reactor capacity tighter
* Heat wave on the cards
* Curve weaker with gas, coal, overrides firmer oil, CO2
FRANKFURT, Aug 19 European prompt power for
early next week diverged on Friday, with German prices down on
an increase in thermal capacity and those in France boosted by
the return of warmer weather and tighter nuclear supply.
German baseload for Monday delivery eased by 1.3
euros to 29.1 euros ($32.93) per megawatt-hour (MWh) from the
price paid for Friday while the equivalent French contract
was 2 euros up at 34.25 euros.
Power plant operators in Germany and Austria are set to
raise capacity at gas- and coal-fired power stations next week
by 6.4 percent, data from the EEX bourse showed.
But German traders said there might be some unscheduled
outages, and a drop in solar could also add bullish factors from
Monday.
In France, average temperatures next week, based on daily
24-hour periods, will rise by 1.6 degrees Celsius over the level
recorded on Friday to 23.4 degrees, Thomson Reuters data showed.
This will trigger more air conditioning demand in the
country, where temperatures will be nearly 3 degrees above
Germany's.
In the summer maintenance season for European nuclear
reactors, French output capacity on line on Friday was 60.8
percent of total availability, down from 62.9 percent this week
and 68.5 percent a week ago.
German nuclear availability is back to 100 percent after two
reactors restarted but Switzerland's Beznau 2 is due
to resume closure mode a day after it was reconnected.
German Met office DWD said in a note that a high-pressure
front will near the region from France on Monday, pushing
daytime peak temperatures in the south to between 24 and 33
degrees.
Power forwards prices eased, led by sharp losses in UK gas -
where maintenance is ending - and in coal, while oil continued
its uptrend for a third week on hopes a producer meeting next
month will lead to output cuts.
German baseload power for delivery next year was
down 35 cents at 26.2 euros/MWh.
The equivalent French contract shed 30 cents to
31.85 euros.
European coal for 2017 delivery traded 1.7
percent down to $56.8 a tonne.
Front-year EU carbon allowances prices rose by 3.2
percent to 4.84 euros per tonne.
In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position
shed 55 cents to 26.85 euros/MWh while the day three
position for Monday was at 29.5 euros compared with
30.3 euros paid for Friday.
($1 = 0.8836 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Susan Thomas)