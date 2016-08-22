* Heat wave due later this week
* Curve off, German Cal '17 lowest since June 29
* Uniper presents H1 figures before spin-off
FRANKFURT, Aug 22 European prompt power on
Monday was mixed, with German prices up on a drop in wind levels
and those in France down as more nuclear capacity reopened for
production.
German baseload for Tuesday delivery gained 1.15
euros to 30.25 euros ($34.16) per megawatt-hour (MWh) compared
with the price paid for Monday while the equivalent French
contract shed 1.25 euros to 33 euros.
According to Thomson Reuters data, Germany will shed 3.3
gigawatts (GW) in wind capacity to Tuesday to stand at 3.5 GW
and remain at low levels, with solar gaining 1.5 GW to 6.5 GW.
A heatwave will set in from Tuesday when temperatures will
jump by 2 degrees Celsius in both countries, bringing calm and
sunny weather with rising temperatures through the weekend.
The German met office DWD said peak temperatures on Thursday
could be 35 degrees, up 10 from Monday.
The weather trend will add a combined 3.4 GW of demand in
Germany and France put together by Tuesday, and bring further
sharp gains up to Thursday.
France relies more heavily on air conditioning than Germany
which is more northerly and has far fewer units per capita.
French nuclear capacity online on Monday represented 64.3
percent of total availability, up from 60.8 percent recorded
last Friday.
Power forward prices eased sharply, tracking oil and coal
losses although the firmer gas curve and carbon offset some of
the losses.
German baseload power for delivery next year was
down 45 cents at 25.75 euros/MWh, the lowest level since June
29.
The equivalent French contract was indicated
untraded, in a bid-ask range of 31.45-31.80 euros/MWh, having
closed at 31.85.
European coal for 2017 delivery traded 1.7
percent down to $55.2 a tonne.
Front-year EU carbon allowance prices ticked up by
0.4 percent to 4.79 euros per tonne.
In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position
shed 30 cents to 26.55 euros/MWh while the day-ahead
position was at 30.2 euros compared with 29.5 euros
paid for Friday.
Uniper, the the unit to be spun off from E.ON on Monday
reported a 50 percent rise in first-half core profit on strong
earnings from trading, which helped offset losses in European
and Russian power generation.
As part of the presentations to the press and analysts, it
also reported some forward hedge rates for Germany and
Sweden.
($1 = 0.8854 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Adrian Croft)