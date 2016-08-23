* French consumption seen up 1GW day-on-day

* Forward curve tracks coal, gas

PARIS Aug 23 French spot power prices for next-day delivery prices rose on Tuesday on strong demand and a fall in power supply from renewable sources.

German prices gave up previous day gains on higher solar output.

Electricity consumption in France is expected to rise on Wednesday by over 1 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 45.7 GW, boosted by rising temperatures which will lead to increased demand for air conditioning.

Temperatures are forecast to rise by 1.6 degree Celsius on average in France with heat waves expected in some regions over the next 24 hours.

In Germany, demand is also seen rising slightly by 440 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday, also supported by the warm weather, however, in power supply from solar sources is expected to weigh on prices.

Solar power availability in Germany will rise by 1.2 GW on Wednesday to 7.8 GW, according to Thomson Reuters data.

German baseload power for Wednesday delivery fell 1.2 euro or 3.78 percent, to 30.55 euros ($34.60) per megawatt-hour (MWh), while the equivalent French contract gained 1.25 euro or 3.79 percent, to 34.25 euros/MWh.

French prices are also expected supported by a fall in wind, solar and nuclear power availability. Nuclear power capacity, which accounts for about 75 percent of French electricity supply, is seen down by 800 MW.

Prices along the forward power curve rose, tracking coal and gas, while oil fell.

Oil was below $49 a barrel as signs of rising supply outweighed hopes that producing nations will agree steps to support prices.

German baseload power for next year, Cal '17, rose 0.25 euro to 26.00 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh). The equivalent French contract was at 31.90 euros/MWh, 0.25 euro or 0.79 percent up.

European coal prices for 2017 rose $1.75 or 3.17 percent, to $57.00 a tonne. Front-year EU carbon allowances fell 0.02 euro or 0.41 percent to 4.88 euros a tonne.

The Czech year-ahead position was up 15 cents to 26.70 euros/MWh while the day-ahead position rose 2.5 percent to 30.2 euros.

($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by William Hardy)